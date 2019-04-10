GREENVILLE — Joseph A. "Joe" Subler, Sr., 89, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 24, 1929 to the late Albert J. and Mary C. (Bulcher) Subler of North Star, Ohio.

Joe was a man who bravely battled cancer for several years. Prior to that, he enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and spending valuable time with his family. He spent his working years as a mechanic at several places and earned a well-respected reputation as being one of the best mechanics around, who could repair any broken-down vehicle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian L. (Koger) Subler, who passed away July 23, 2018. They were married October 22, 1949 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Frenchtown, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn Reedy, Adele Olwine, Roberta Good, Drucella Schlamb, and Richard James "Jim" Subler.

He is survived by his children, Joseph A. (Joanie) Subler, Jr. of Englewood, Ohio, Jane L. (Jack) Grimes of Union City, Indiana, Susan K. (Jeff) Henderson of Dublin, Ohio, and Tom Subler of Greenville; his grandchildren, Julie Dever and Jamie Marchett of Union City, Indiana, Adam Henderson and Jessica Henderson of Dublin, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kiersten Dever​, Kaleb, Trevor, and Levi Matchett; great-great grandchildren, Aleah and Abraham Matchett; his sisters-in-law, Alice Cornett of Greenville, Claire Ann (Kay) Brock of Clearwater, Florida; his brother-in-law, Lowell (Mary Ann) Koger of Hanover, Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe's family would like to thank Jill Hart and Wendy Smith for the loving care and support they provided to Joe and his wife, Vivian, for several years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville, with Father John R. White officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Greenville. Guests may visit with the Subler family Friday from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 North Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County 1111 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or St. Mary's Catholic Church 233 W. 3rd Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

