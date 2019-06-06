Joshua David Badell

GREEBVILLE — Joshua David Badell, 39, of Greenville, Ohio passed away early Sunday morning June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of an automobile accident. Joshua was born June 18, 1979, in Greenville, Ohio and the son of Sylvia Kelly-Pressnall of Greenville and the late José Badell.

He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church of Greenville, the Eagles Lodge of Greenville and a 1998 Graduate of Greenville Senior High School.

In addition to his father José, he was preceded in death by his father Michael E. Pressnall April 21, 2018. and a brother, Jason Badell.

Joshua's survivors in addition to his mother Sylvia are brothers Joseph (Ana) Badell of Greenville, Jeremiah (Aubrey) Badell of Cincinnati and Todd (Tammy) Pressnall of Greenville; nieces and nephews José, Pablo, Zoe, Carlos, Carmen, McKenzie, Isabel, Sophia, Micah and Lyla.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday June 10, in the St. Mary's Catholic Church 233 West Third St/. Greenville, with the Rev. Father David Kelly as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday from 9:30-10:15 a.m. in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. The Rosary will be recited on Sunday at 4:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the St. Mary's Catholic School.

Published in The Daily Advocate from June 6 to June 7, 2019
