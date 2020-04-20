VERSAILLES — Joshua "Josh" T. Macias, 29, of Versailles, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help offset final expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com or by calling at (937) 548-1133.