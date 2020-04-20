Joshua T. "Josh" Macias

Service Information
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH
45331
(937)-548-1133
Obituary
VERSAILLES — Joshua "Josh" T. Macias, 29, of Versailles, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help offset final expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com or by calling at (937) 548-1133.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
