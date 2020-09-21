HOLLANSBURG — Joy L. Mills, 51, of Hollansburg, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

She was born on January 18, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Archie and Barbara (Clark) Swink.

In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her uncles, Merle Schenck and John Clark.

First and foremost, Joy loved her "wind therapy." She was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed being on the road. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She would spend all the time she could with them. When she was not on her bike or with her family, Joy enjoyed being outdoors, going fishing, listening to country and bluegrass music, and attending races, especially at the Shadybowl Speedway. She looked forward to Christmas each year and was known for her love of decorating for the holidays. Joy loved Donald Trump and was a big supporter of the Second Amendment.

Joy is survived by her husband, Ron Mills, whom she married on September 9, 2017; her children, Trent Swink of Richmond, Indiana, Travis Herron and his wife, Lisa, of Eaton, Ohio, and Brandie Swink and her husband, Wyatt, of Hollansburg; her stepchildren, Jesse Mills of Montpelier, Ohio, and Haley Foster and her husband, Erin, of Greenville; her grandchildren, Emma Kavy, Gracie Kavy, Drayden Foster, Jalynn Phillips, Kaelynn Swink, Kinslee Kavy, Jason Schaffer, Chandler Foster, and Samuel Herron; her brothers-in-law, Tom Cline of Union City, Indiana, and Jim Mills of Glen Karn, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Petitjean and her husband, Wilbur, of Versailles, Ohio; her aunts and uncles, Gladys Schenck, Joyce Comp, Bonnie Lunsford and her husband, Rudy, Carol Clark, and Paula Alder and her husband, Kevin; her best friend, Lisa Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joy's life will take place Thursday, September 24, 2020, 10 a.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Joy's family Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home in New Madison.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com