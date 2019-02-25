DAYTON — Joyce A. Wilson, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Greenville and Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1934, in Dayton to her late parents, George and Icie (Shanks) Friedline.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 66 years, Worley Wilson; two daughters, Karen (Dick) Williams of Wilmington, and Dawn Lee Lovas of Dayton; two sons, Brian Wilson of Spencer, Ohio, and Steve (Christine) Wilson of Columbus, Ohio; two grandsons, Kevin (Kristen) Beireis of Springboro, Ohio, and Matthew Beireis of Wilmington; and great-grandson, Dakota Beireis of Wilmington.

Joyce was a 1952 graduate of Kaiser High School and worked as a grant writer for the Darke County Commissioners. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and family get togethers. Special thank you to the staff at for their care and support.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Rogers' Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Procession will follow the visitation to Holp Cemetery where a graveside service will be held. Condolences at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com