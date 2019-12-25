EATON – Joyce Ann Ruebush, 92, of Eaton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her son's home in Camden.

A celebration of Joyce's life will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus with Pastor Lowell Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. Guests may visit with her family on Thursday, from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

