GREENVILLE — Joyce Nadine (Kunkle) Replogle, 80, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Monday July 29, 2019, at 11:27 p.m. at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville. She was born August 2, 1938 in Darke County, the daughter of the late John F. Kunkle and Anna E. (Grimes) and George Mikesell. She was a homemaker.

She attended Woodington Congregational Christian Church: she was a member of Twig 21; she enjoyed bowling and bowled in leagues with her husband and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Larry Replogle, and her brother: Ralph Mikesell.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in -law, Bonnie Iler of Winchester, Ohio, Deb and Ray Donadio of Port Orange, Florida, Rhonda and Jeff Boyer of Rome, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Doyle Kunkle of Greenville; sisters and brother in law, Lois Drew of Greenville, Edna and Ronald Schultz of Greenville.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com