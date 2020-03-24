Juanita S. Quinn, age 66, of Greenville, passed away at 11:31 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the emergency room of Wayne HealthCare of Greenville.

She was born Sept. 26, 1953, in Winchester, Ind., the daughter of the late Forest and Alice (Jewell) Spain.

Juanita was retired from Comprehensive Health Network of Greenville where she had been employed as a level 3 nursing assistant. She enjoyed writing poetry, home interior decorating, cooking, particularly baking and through her faith had Great Love for the Lord, singing in the church choir at the First Nazarene Church of Winchester, Ind.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Yaney and Linda Mann.

She is survived by her husband. Timothy P. Quinn of Greenville. They were married April 24, 1983. Also sisters, LaDonna (Lloyd) Fox of Montpelier, Ohio, Mary (Dick) Gahret of Union City, Ind., and Deborah Reynolds of Oceanside, Calif.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current conditions of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the family will be having a private service at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Danny Hines officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be private as well.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.