GREENVILLE — Judith Elsie Cost, 79, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at Greenville Health and Rehab Center in Greenville.

She was born on June 29, 1940, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late George C. and Sylvia A. (Parsons) Wooddell.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Cost on February 1, 1999; her great-grandchildren, Hunter A. Eby, and Baby Girl Eby; her brothers, Lester Wooddell, Donald Wooddell, and William Wooddell; and her sisters, Lois Forsythe, and Joan Alspaugh.

Judy was many things; wife, mother, grandmother, but none more important and impactful than being a Mom and a Grandma. Her family is filled with fond memories of grandma's cooking and the love and care she poured into her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family and spent as much time as she could with them. Judy also loved doing puzzles, word searches, word games and playing Bingo. She will be missed by her entire family and all who knew her.

Judy is survived by her sons, Roger L. Cost, and his wife Kym, of Greenville, and Scott D. Cost, and his wife Vicki, of Versailles, Ohio; her grandchildren, Michael S. Cost, and his wife Amy, of Tipp City, Ohio, and Meagan M. Eby of Union City, Ohio; her great-grandson, Winston A. Cost; her sister, Alice Mangen of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Mitch Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Guests may visit with Judy's family on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rossburg United Methodist Church, 117 Ross Street, Rossburg, Ohio 45362.

