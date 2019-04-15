ANSONIA — Judith Anne Ray, 75 of Ansonia, Ohio passed away at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. Judy was born August 30, 1943 in Jay County, Portland, Indiana, daughter of the late Alva and Mirel (Smiley) Sommer.

Judy was retired from the Walmart Store of Greenville, where she had been employed for 11 years. She was very active and enjoyed many different activities, such as knitting, cooking, going camping, gardening and canning, horseback riding, water skiing, riding on the motorcycle with her husband and playing the accordion. Of course spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was very special to her.

In addition to her parents Judy was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Sommer and his wife Patsy. She is survived by her husband Richard D. Ray of Ansonia. They were married December 19, 1964. Also children Vickie (Charles) Adams of Painter Creek, Dixie (Clint) Zeiler of Ansonia, Dean (Virginia) Ray of Lexington, KY. and Kirk Ray and Lora Miller of Mobile, Al.; grandchildren Ashley (Dustin), Jessica, Erika (Chase), Curry (Mikayla), Katelyn, Meaghann, Alyssa, Abigayle and Ethan; great-grandchildren Carter and Kenlee; sisters Carol (Jon) Meeks of Indianapolis. and Sylvia Vaugh of Lafayette, IN., her beloved Pug "Izzy" as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday April 18, 2019 in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Dale Boeger officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon until time of service in the funeral home. It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Cincinnati, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com