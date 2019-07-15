GREENVILLE — Judy E. Rowland, 75, of Greenville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, July 12, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

She was born on July 14, 1943, in Portland, Indiana, to the late Graden and Margaret Rowland.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers, William E. Rowland, Marvin K. Rowland, and C. Darrell Rowland; and her sister, Sandra Ander.

Judy was a happy person who always had a smile and loved to tease people. She loved to eat and specifically enjoyed visiting MCL Cafeteria in Richmond, Indiana. Her home was her favorite place. The girls in her home and friends at the workshop were additional brothers and sisters along with the remaining members of the family that included the teachers, caregivers, and leadership. The family would like to thank all who helped take care of her and made her 75 years what they were, happy ones.

Judy is survived by her sister, Carolyn A. Long and her husband David of Greenville; her brother Richard Rowland and his wife Georgia of Kempner, Texas; her special niece, Jodie Anderson; her numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews; and her many friends at PCS and Circle of Friends.

A celebration of Judy's life will take place at 5 pm on Sunday, July 14, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. A private burial will take place at a later date in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens near Greenville.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions my be given in memory of Judy to either State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331 or PCS, 5844 Jaysville-St. John Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

