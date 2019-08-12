GREENVILLE — Judy Marie (Pearson) Baker, 77, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville.

She was born on June 2, 1942, in Greenville to the late Harold and Mildred (Gibbons) Pearson.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas R. Baker, whom she married on May 11, 1963; and her sister, Carol Bundschuh.

Judy was a 1960 graduate of Versailles High School. After high school, she graduated from beauty school, where she began her career as a beautician. Judy spent over 30 years running her beauty shop in Abbottsville. Judy was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Greenville Missionary Church, where she participated in bible studies.

Judy loved her family and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Along with her family, Judy enjoyed spending time with her pride and joy, her dog, Patches. She kept in touch with her high school classmates, and they were known as the "lunch bunch." Judy also enjoyed shopping and was an often home shopping customer.

Judy is survived by her children and their spouses, Cheryl and Jeff Gibson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Scott and Sherry Baker of Arcanum; her grandchildren, Kati Johnston and her husband, Brain of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Amanda Baker and her fiancé, Dustin DeBoo of Arcanum, Justin Baker of Arcanum, Jeffrey Gibson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Kristen Gibson and her fiancé, Dempsey James of Alexandria, Virginia; and siblings, Nancy Hemer and her husband, Peter of Greenville, Sandy McClurg and her husband, Mike of Versailles, Linda Rentschler of Tennessee, and Mike Pearson and his wife, Rosie of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Judy's life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Greenville Missionary Church in Greenville with Pastor Gary Oser officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later time in Abbottsville Cemetery.

Guests may visit with Judy's family on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Baker family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Judy to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com