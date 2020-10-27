VERSAILLES — Julia M. Billenstein age 92, of Versailles passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, 12:45 p.m., at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville from natural causes.

Julia was born July 12, 1928, in Shelby County to the late Albert and Florence (DeLaet) Glynn. In addition to her parents, Julia was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Billenstein, on May 13, 1991, whom she married April 25, 1950; son, Kenneth A. Billenstein; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathryn and Irvin Monnin, and Naomi and Paul Benanzer; twin sister, Janet and Cletus Schmiesing, and Rose and Paul Cordonnier; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Hilda Glynn, and Lawrence "Joe" and Helen Glynn.

Julia is survived by her children, Jacquie Billenstein of Versailles, Thomas and Kathy Billenstein of Greenville, James and Janet Billenstein of Versailles, and Gary and Shirley Billenstein of Versailles; grandchildren, Charles and Sarah Billenstein, Terry Billenstein, Angie and Rod Furr, Scott and Tricia Lamb, Tim and Shannon Billenstein, Jody Billenstein, Staci and Dennis Boyd, Steve Bey and Billie Platfoot, John and Amy Bey, Eric Hemmelgarn, Nicole Mora and Cody Homan, Devin Billenstein, and Missy and Jason Clem; 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Julia retired in 1990 from Weaver Bros. in Versailles with 30 years of service. Julia also worked the election polls for numerous years. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star, St. Ann's Sodality of the Church, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in North Star. Julia enjoyed playing cards, bowling and spending time with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star with Rev. Fr. David G. Howard celebrant. Burial will follow in Brock Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Sat. Oct. 31, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County or the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.