HILLGROVE – Julia M. Bowman, 91, of Hillgrove, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 30, 1928 in Linz, Austria to the late Maria Stummer.

Julia was a homemaker and cleaned houses for people. She loved to bowl, do garage sales, gardening, and enjoyed her flowers.

She is survived by her children, Rena Miksch of Linz, Austria, Diana L. Evans of Hillgrove, and Ronald O. (Teresa) Bowman of Hillgrove; grandchildren, Gabriele, Tony (Kendra) Evans, Jeremy Evans, Hayley Bowman; six great granddaughters, Jacqueline, Carmen, Kaytlin, Emily, Lindsey, and Layla; and a great-great grandson, Thomas.

She was preceded by her mother, Maria Stummer; husband, Richard D. Bowman, 1988.

Visitation is Friday, March 20, from noon-2 p.m. at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Ind. Services are 2 p.m. Friday also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Abbottsville Cemetery.

