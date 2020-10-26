FOUNTAIN CITY— Mrs. June A. Lewis, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 2020.

She was born June A. Fackson in Richmond, Indiana on March 13, 1936, the daughter of Carter and Loma Goens Fackson. June was a 1954 graduate of Whitewater High School.

After a semester at IU, June began a career as a receptionist. She worked at Reid Memorial Hospital from 1954 to 1964, and in the office of Dr. Weitemyer from 1964 until 1980.

She married Robert M. "Bob" Lewis in August 1969. They shared 38 years of marriage before his death October 14, 2007.

June was a faithful member of Lifespring Church and was a part of the Golden Years Fellowship. She always enjoyed attending the sporting events and activities of her nieces and nephews. Her family fondly remembers her readiness to capture memories with her camera. She was always willing to help others and pitch in whenever and wherever there was a need. She loved reading and learning about new things. Her trademark peanut brittle was a welcome Christmas treat to family and friends. In her younger years, June enjoyed bowling. She also loved gambling and playing cards.

June will be missed by her sister, Calmetta Hurd; three nieces, Kathy Pollock and husband, Andy; Kelley Brown and husband, Lance, and Gina Harmon and husband, Cliff; nephew, Keven Hurd and wife, Karen; as well as three great-nephews, two great-nieces and three great-great-nieces.

June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Elmer Eugene Fackson and wife, Marilyn; and sister, Joan Fackson.

She was laid to rest in Willow Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for Lifespring Church, 5600 US 27 North, Richmond, IN 47374. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .