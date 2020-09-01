1/1
June A. Strobel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — June A. Strobel, age 93, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 7:45 a.m., at the Rest Haven Nursing Home of Greenville.

June was born January 19, 1927, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late William and Nellie Jane (Davison) Prasuhn. She married James R. Strobel on August 2, 1947.

She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Greenville and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, traveling, gardening, spending time outdoors, and special time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, James R. "Cook" Strobel, on December 17, 2015; children, Larry Joe Strobel Sr., Merrian Strobel, Ronnie Strobel, Rhonda Strobel and Patricia Strobel; grandson, Daniel Strobel; sisters, Doris Finn, Phyllis VonNagy, Janet Steen, Wanda Lee Rismiller, and Linna Peters; brothers, Dale Prasuhn and Henry Prasuhn.

June is survived by her grandsons, Larry Joe (Myra) Strobel Jr. of Rushville, Indiana, and Alex (Lindsay) Logan of Jacksonville, North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 10 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Don Myer officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday one hour prior to the services.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Shriner's Hospitals.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved