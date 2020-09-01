GREENVILLE — June A. Strobel, age 93, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 7:45 a.m., at the Rest Haven Nursing Home of Greenville.

June was born January 19, 1927, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late William and Nellie Jane (Davison) Prasuhn. She married James R. Strobel on August 2, 1947.

She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Greenville and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, traveling, gardening, spending time outdoors, and special time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, James R. "Cook" Strobel, on December 17, 2015; children, Larry Joe Strobel Sr., Merrian Strobel, Ronnie Strobel, Rhonda Strobel and Patricia Strobel; grandson, Daniel Strobel; sisters, Doris Finn, Phyllis VonNagy, Janet Steen, Wanda Lee Rismiller, and Linna Peters; brothers, Dale Prasuhn and Henry Prasuhn.

June is survived by her grandsons, Larry Joe (Myra) Strobel Jr. of Rushville, Indiana, and Alex (Lindsay) Logan of Jacksonville, North Carolina; seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 10 a.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio, with Pastor Don Myer officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday one hour prior to the services.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Shriner's Hospitals.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com