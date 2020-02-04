GREENVILLE — June Laverne Meckes, 95, of Greenville, passed away at 1:35 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.June was born April 24, 1924, in Greenville and was the daughter of the late Estes "Cricket" and Audrey (Ebeling) Coppock.

June was retired from Wayne Hospital and with her husband was a part owner of the former Peanut Barrel and Greenville Flower Shop. She was also a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Greenville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Jack Meckes December 29, 2016. They were married February 3, 1944. Also her sisters Jean Goodwin and Helen Shiverdecker.

June is survived by son and daughter in law, Michael and Shelley Meckes of Greenville; daughter and son in law, Kimberly and Ned Sebring of Greenville; grandchildren, Dustin Meckes, Tiffany (Chris) Pope, Jim (Lavonne) Campbell and Cynthia (Dick) Hill; great granddaughter, Charlie Pope, several other grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County or St. Paul Lutheran Church of Greenville.

Condolence for the family may be sent through www.zecharbailey.com