SPRINGFIELD — June Marie Hostetter Engle, known to friends as "June," passed away on April 7, 2019, at the age of 91 years.

She was a resident of Springfield, Ohio. She was born in 1927 in Palmyra, Pennsylvania to Ammon Hostetter and Ella S. Wagner, who lived on a farm where Ammon taught school and raised cattle.

She attended Messiah College in Grantham, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1951 with a degree in elementary education.

While attending Messiah College, she met her future husband, Dr. Joseph "Joe" Engle, and they married in 1951 and lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania while Joe completed his medical education. During that time they had three children, Ardys Jeanne (Pitto), Joan (Gonzalez) and Karen (Smith).

Joe completed his internship in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He finished his residency and practiced for six years in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as an orthopedic surgeon. June was a loyal and supportive partner and had three more girls: Linda (Suter), Jewel (Engle) and Jo Ellen (Stringer).

After six years in practice in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Joe and June returned to the mission field for two years and came back to work in Franklin, Pennsylvania and eventually moved to Ohio in 1983. June finished raising her daughters and continued to garden, teach Sunday School and support her husband. Joe went to heaven in 2014, after 63 years of marriage.

She is survived by all her daughters and 60 grandchildren and great-grandchildren! She will be sorely missed by all but we are grateful she has joined her sister, brothers, husband and parents in heaven.

A Celebration of June's life will be held at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, Ohio on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with Rev. Alan Cain officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of June can be made to WEEC radio station in Xenia, Ohio.

