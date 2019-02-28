UNION CITY, Ohio — June Turner, 91, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the Union City Care Center. She was born January 17, 1928, in Hopkins County, Kentucky, to the late Howard and Margaret Flinn Ashby.

June moved to Ohio with her parents as a young girl, where she later met and Married Calvin P. Turner. She retired from Peoples Loan and Trust Bank (now the Old National bank) where she and Calvin were a janitorial team. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 50 years, attending the Kingdom Hall in Winchester, Indiana, and loved reading and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Steve) Anderson of Union City, Ohio, Phyllis (Milford) Fox of Cookeville, Tennessee, Eileen (Mike) Ryman of Middlebury, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.

June was preceded by her parents; husband, Calvin; and a brother, Jewel (Elsie) Ashby.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. A Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Steve Thompson officiating. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com