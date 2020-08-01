BRADFORD — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Karen Colleen (McGlothin) Whittaker. She left us on July 21, 2020, after an extended illness while resting peacefully at her country residence near Bradford, Ohio. She was in her 60th year.

She was beloved wife of Allen Whittaker and loving stepmother to Joshua and Jacob (and wife Trista) Whittaker. Her treasured stepdaughter Sarah Whittaker was already in heaven waiting for her. Karen was the cherished daughter of her Mommy, Carolyn McGlothin, and Daddy, Paul McGlothin who was in heaven to greet her, too. She was the dear sister of Kathleen (McGlothin) Funk and Timothy McGlothin and his wife, Gloria. Her undying love and care for them, will be always be remembered by her nieces and nephews, Caleb Funk, Andrew Funk, Laura (McGlothin) Clawson, Sara (McGlothin) Douglass and Clayton McGlothin and their spouses and children who all loved her dearly. She left behind many cousins and friends to also mourn her loss, including her "adopted" grandbaby, Penelope. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

She was an awesome homemaker who enjoyed cooking, cleaning, ironing and taking care of her home and yard. Karen's servant's heart found her often cooking, cleaning and helping her family and friends. She was always there whenever they needed her. Cookies and candy were her specialties which she freely shared with others at Christmastime and throughout the year.

She was a member of the VFW Post #7262 of Greenville, Ohio and The American Legion Post #140 also of Greenville. After the tragic death of her stepdaughter Sarah, she along with Allen, hosted 'The Sarah Run" annually from 2008 – 2015 to raise money for a scholarship in her honor. Karen lovingly prepared a copious amount of food for the event each year along with the display of mementoes that was a focal point of the day. Her hard work and dedication will continue to benefit young people for years to come.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, 131 W. Oakwood St., in Bradford, Ohio. There will be an open-air funeral service at the Oakland Cemetery on Martin Road, Bradford, at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27. Burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Sarah Whittaker Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Darke County Foundation or to State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville, Ohio.