TROY — Karen J. Fortener, age 67, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Hospice Unit.

She was born on March 20, 1953 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Majean (Ditmer) and Kenneth Fortener.///

Karen is survived by her son: Sam (Tara) Fortener of Rossford; granddaughter: Elizabeth; and grandson on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother: Larry Fortener.

Karen was a nurse at Children's Hospital in Dayton for over 20 years.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
