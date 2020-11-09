GREENVILLE — Karen Sue Winchester, 77, of Greenville, Ohio (formerly of New Castle) passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born July 29, 1943 in New Castle to the late George Dewey and Etta (Brown) Gooding.

Karen was a 1961 graduate of Walter P. Chrysler Memorial High School. She was a member of the New Castle Chapter 116 order of the Eastern Star. Karen worked in retail for many years and retired from K-Mart in 1994. After her husband passed, Karen relocated to Seminole, Florida and spent summers in Greenville, Ohio. She loved shopping and was always happy. She was a pleasure to be around. Karen was a former member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Karen is survived by her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Larissa (Muse) Winchester of Greenville, Ohio, and her beloved grandson, Judah Ben Winchester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jarrell "Windy" Winchester; son, Wade Lee Winchester; brother, Jerry Gooding; and her lifelong friend, Betty Ashley.

Services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, 1 p.m., at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Matt Masko officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m.Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn addition. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 535 S 14th St, New Castle, IN 47362. Due to COVID-19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Karen at www.hinsey-brown.com.