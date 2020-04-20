ROSSBURG – Karla K. Greer, 55 of Rossburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:17 p.m. She was born October 8, 1964 in Union City, Ind. the daughter of Maxine (Meyer) Brumbaugh and the late Wayne Brumbaugh.

She worked as Hospice Aide at State of The Heart Care Inpatient Care Unit and worked as a Nursing Assistant for over 30 years.

She devoted her life to her husband, kids and grandkids and loved spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her father; her grandparents: Cleo & Edmund Meyer.

She is survived by her mother; her husband: Kenneth Greer or Rossburg; her children: Ryan Greer & friend Lacey Pitsenbarger of Greenville, Krisandra (Justin Male) Greer of Greenville, Tyler Greer & girlfriend Courtney Hayes of Greenville; grandchildren: Ayden & Bentley Greer, Kennedy Mobley; her brother: Kevin (April Van De Pitte) Brumbaugh; sister: Kim & Don Hummel; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews:

A service will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Jacque Collins officiating. Private Burial will be in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care or to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.