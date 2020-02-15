GREENNVILLE — Karolyn Mae Fellers, 77, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2020, while under the care of State of the Heart Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Claribel (Shade) Fellers; by sisters, Mary Esther Wilson and Peggy Ann Fellers; brothers-in-law, Bob Wilson, Ben Mixon and Gene Bixler and great-nephew, Wade Spencer.

Karolyn was a 1960 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School where she participated in many school activities. Her love of writing lead her into working at the News-Gazette of Union City until it closed. She then went on the work for the Early Bird until her retirement. She was a very active member of the East Main Church of Christ, Greenville for more than 50 years, working with youth of the church. She taught Sunday School and VBS and also directed many children's plays. She also enjoyed doing the weekly church bulletin.

Karolyn, Marilyn and Peggy also used their talents to sing in many different churches throughout the area. She also volunteered for the Adult Literacy Program at Greenville High School. Her passion for photography lead to always seeing her with a camera. Her love of family, church, community, travel and jobs kept her busy with this passion.

Karolyn is survived by siblings, her twin sister, Marilyn Kay Fellers, Betty Lou Mixon, Donna Bixler, Jack (Connie) Fellers and Jim (Debbi) Fellers, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews and her brothers and sisters in Christ.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a,n,Thursday, Feb. 20 at the East Main Church of Christ, 419 E. Main St. Greenville, with Pastor Jim Morehouse officiating. Private burial will be held at Palestine Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either the church, State of the Heart Hospice, or the Brethren Retirement Community. Arrangements are in the care of the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com