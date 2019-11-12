GREENVILLE — Kathleen A. Schmidt, 85, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on November 11, 2019. She was born July 24, 1934, in Patton, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Mary (Shannon) Long.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ft. Recovery High School in Ft. Recovery, Ohio. She attained an associate's degree in business administration from Wright State University. She was especially proud of her career with Head Start in Greenville, where she managed culinary services for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marvin Schmidt, whom she married on December 24, 1953.The wool of her wedding dress and his Navy uniform created sparks when they slid across the plastic-covered car seat and kissed on that Christmas Eve. That spark was the beginning of a lively mix of six children, one of whom, Richard Ray Schmidt, pre-deceased her in 1975. Those remaining children to carry on her legacy of compassion, goodness and joy include Deborah A. Schmidt of Centerville, Ohio; Kenneth and Jeanne (Schmidt) Poeppelman of Ft. Loramie, Ohio; Stephen C. Schmidt of Greenville, Ohio; Donald J. Schmidt of Greenville, Ohio; Terry and Laurie (Schmidt) Straub of West Chester, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a,m. Friday November 15, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church 233 West Third St., Greenville, with Father John R. White as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a,m. until 10 a.m. in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to American Diabetes Association or the Pink Ribbon Girls.org.

