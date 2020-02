GREENVILLE — Kathleen M. Quante, 78, of Greenville and formerly of Shelbyville, Ind. passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the ER at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20,, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville, Ind..