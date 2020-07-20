1/
Kathryn J. Hart
ARCANUM — Kathryn J. Hart, age 66, of Arcanum, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Hart; parents, Charles and Bertha Eldridge; sisters, Linda Hudson and Penny Richards.

Survived by her partner, Gary Wilt; children, Sam (Jill) Hart, Amy (Tim) Halderman, and Jonathan (Brooke) Hart; grandchildren, Taylor and Leahvi Halderman, Zoey, Irene, Mary Jo, Emma, Samantha, and Estella Hart; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Braylon; siblings, David Eldridge, Polly (Louis) Rhoades, Judy (Rod) Ballinger, and Andrew Eldridge.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Ithaca Cemetery following the funeral. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
