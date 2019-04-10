UNION CITY, IN — Kathryn Marciel Roy, 69, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio., passed away April 7, 2019 at home. Kathy was born September 29, 1949 to the late Marvin Carpenter and Hester Taylor. She retired after a proud 30 years from Huntington National Bank. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Rick Roy; sons Kyle and Kevin Roy; stepsisters Dorothy Horine and Margaret Perkins; stepbrother Robert Dunn and wife Ann; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Charlie Garner and mother-in-law Ruth Garner.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Reichard Funeral Home in Union City, Indiana. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.reichardfh.com