BRADFORD — Kathy Ann Myers, age 69, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the emergency room at Wayne HealthCare, Greenville.

Kathy was born in Celina on Nov. 10, 1950, to the (late) Earl and Grace (Heidt) Klopfenstein; was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1968; and a graduate with her bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University, 1972; previously was a junior high eighth-grade English teacher for Greenville Public Schools for 26 years; was an Avon consultant for 25 years; a member of the Greenville Creek Christian Church, Bradford; a member of the Bradford Lions Club; a member of the Bradford Lioness Club; a member of retired Teacher's Association; enjoyed camping, embroidering, and making quilts, especially for babies, and enjoyed reading and loved books.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeremy Michael Myers in 1992; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Estalee Myers.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, whom she married at the Church of Christ, New Knoxville on July 28, 1973, Michael H. Myers; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley Tontrup of New Bremen, Carol and Lynn Schmidt of St. Marys, Linda and Terry Allen of St. Marys; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Tammy Myers of Tipp City; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com