Kathy Sue Girton
UNION CITY, Ohio — Kathy Sue Girton, 65, of Union City, Ohio passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 3, 1955 in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Andrew M. and Virginia Lois Teaford O'Dell.

Kathy loved The Great Darke County Fair and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by by parents; and a son, Michael Graw "2017."

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Chad A. Girton; children, Darla (John) Campbell of Greenville, Ohio, Diane Graw of Centerville, Ind., Tonya (Josh) Rust of Abbington, Ind., James Kennedy of Lynn, Ind.; stepson, Ben Girton of Ridgeville, Ind.; stepdaughter, Ghea Chamberlain of Lynn, Ind.; 11 grandchildren, Tyler Grice, Kameron Grice, Kally Grice, Blake Grice, Nicholas Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Brooke Schlecty, Brielle Schlecty, Jenna Graw, Christian Graw, and Domanic Hall; and a brother, Dennis (Ellen) O'Dell of Union City, Ohio.

Services are Monday October 19, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Indiana. Friends and family may call an hour prior, from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
or

