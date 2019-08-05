NEW MADISON — Katie Brandon, 40, of New Madison, Ohio passed away on Friday August 2, 2019, at 9 p.m. at her residence with her family by her side. She was born January 20, 1979, in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Ron Kingery of West Milton and Yvonne Erskine of New Madison.

She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and putting others before herself.

She is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in -law, Arlis and Wanda Turner.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Brandon of New Madison whom she married August 7, 1999; her children, Meghan Brandon, Kaley Brandon and Koby Brandon; her siblings and their spouses, Loretta and Nick Flenar, Joey Erskine and Jenna Coffman; her in-laws, Carlene and David Sands, Darlene Lyme, Vic and Sharon Houston, Arlis Turner, Milton and Traci Murray, and Crimson Brandon; and special friends, Jason and Denise Baker.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com