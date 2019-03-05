UNION CITY, Ohio — Kay M. Weiss, age 83, of Union City, Ohio, passed away at 3:31 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. Kay was born September 29, 1935, in Union City, Ohio, and the daughter of the late Arthur R. and Alice (Strobel) Cook.

Kay was a homemaker, and a member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Greenville. She also loved to camp and travel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Paul E. Weiss on April 28, 2016; her brothers: James Strobel, William Cook, and Robert Cook.

Kay is survived by her children: Deb (John) Schrader of Rossburg, Karen (Stan) Jago of Albany, Ohio, and Jon Gray of Littlerock, Arkansas, Kim (Jay) Blackford of Greenville, Lori Trittschuh of Union City, Ohio, Jodi (James) Vlasak of San Antonio, Texas, Brian (Pam) Weiss of Orient, Ohio, Michael (Toni) Weiss of Middletown; grandchildren Jason (Alyssa) Schrader, Heath Jago, Amy Jago, Lucy (Justin) Cross, Jeremiah Blackford, Jamie (Mark) Henry, Claire Weiss, Jessica (Brooks) Fiesinger, Joshua Vlasak, Johanna Vlasak, Peyton Weiss and Paige Weiss; 17 great grandchildren; sisters: Ruth Baker of Greenville and Shirley Williams of Greenville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the St. John Lutheran Church, 7814 St. Rt. 121-North, Greenville, with Pastor Brian McGee officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, and on Saturday one hour prior to the services in the church. It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com