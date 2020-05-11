GREENVILLE — Kaye Lauretta Chilcoat, 87 of Greenville passed away at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be private at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Winchester Area Churches and Community Food Pantry, 122 W. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394 or to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County, 1350 N. Broadway. Greenville, Ohio, 45331. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.