YPSILANTI, Mich. — Kaylah "Kale" Loy, 26, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, formerly of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
A celebration of Kaylah's life will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Visitation Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Kaylah to the Darke County 4-H Dog Committee. Online condolences at www.tributefuneralhomes.com