GREENVILLE — Kelly Lynn Stover, age 47, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away after a 15 year battle with cancer Friday, October 9, 2020, 7:50 a.m., at the State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Greenville on March 4, 1973 she was a daughter to Patricia Ann Stover and the late Robert Stover.

Kelly loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. They were her whole world. She enjoyed having BBQ's and making memories with the ones she loved. She fought hard, and will be truly missed.

She is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her life-long companion and best friend, Travis Petry: children, Jennifer Stover and Marti Thompson, Jessica Lumpkin and Corey Woodyard, Cole Petry and Danica Samara, Dalton Petry, Logan Petry, Destinee and Scott Macaulay; grandchildren, Misty Wentworth, Michael Thompson, Lindsey Hoff, Xavier Smith, Olivia Woodyard, Gabriel Woodyard, Veda Macaulay, and Daysee Macaulay; siblings, Chris, Jason, Kathy and Aaron; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Friends may call on the family Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. A Celebration of Kelly's life to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bill Osborne presiding. Online condolences at www.zecharbailey.com.