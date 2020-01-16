GREENVILLE — Ken "Coach" C. Bostelman, 81, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville.

He was born on April 24, 1938, in Holgate, Ohio, to the late Charles and Ruby (Knipp) Bostelman.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca (Pollock) Bostelman, whom he married on March 22, 1958; his sister, Karen Young; and his son-in-law, John Rohrs.

Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and coach. He enjoyed spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren in all their activities. He spent over 30 years teaching at Miamisburg Jr./Sr. High and coached almost every sport. Ken coached several State Championship teams and individuals in gymnastics. He even brought his competitive nature to his family. Each year Ken and his wife, Rebecca, hosted a touch football game known as the Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl. It even led to each player having custom game jerseys.

Ken founded a summer recreation program in Miamisburg for neighborhood children to be involved with during the summer months. He also enjoyed camping, skiing/tubing, and especially fishing. He enjoyed the Christmas season and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Ken served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of the Ansonia American Legion.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Terri Rohrs of Holgate and Angie (Brad) Kinner of Ansonia, Ohio; his grandchildren, Zach (Emilie) Rohrs of Malinta, Ohio, Mandi Rohrs of Holgate, Arianna Kinner of Englewood, Ohio, Tyler Kinner of Atlanta, Georgia , Bailey Rohrs of Holgate, and Madison Kinner of Ansonia; his great grandchildren, Parker, Hayden, and Delanie; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ken's life, with Full Military Honors provided by Greenville Honor Guard, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery.

Guests may visit with the family on Saturday from 11 until the time of services at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Ken to the State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

