ARCANUM - Kenneth "Kenny" Baker, 75, of Arcanum, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, following an extended illness.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Juanita Baker, and siblings, Bonnie Yount and James Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Virginia Baker (married Oct. 9, 1971); children, Barbara (Dave) Miller, and B.J. (Michelle) Baker; grandchildren, Stewart Baker, Rosalia Baker, Madeleine Miller, Patrick Miller; siblings, Shirley Fort, Margaret Daugherty, Vera Myers, Russell Baker; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Due to national health concerns, and Ohio's temporary ordinances, the services will be held privately. Thank you for the understanding. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.