SEYMOUR, Ind. — Kenneth E. Cockerham, 89, of Seymour, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. at Lutheran Community Home. He was born in Vincennes to the late James O. and Bessie G. (Helderman) Cockerham.

Funeral services will be at Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Matt Price officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery with a flag and taps presentation to honor Kenneth's years of service and dedication to our country.

Family and friends may call at Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

On Sept. 5, 1953, in Dupont, Ind., he married Edna Lucille Comingore; she preceded him in death.

Mr. Cockerham was a member of the Wesleyan Church. He was a retired industrial electrician and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Kenneth was also a member of the Jackson County Genealogical Society Inc., Jackson County Historical Society and the Northwest Territory Genealogical Society.

He is survived by his two grandchildren, Jason (Mindy) Cockerham, Tammy Cockerham; great-grandchildren, Dalton Cockerham, Caitlin Robison, Braden Cockerham; sister, Yozell M. Kirk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Cockerham; brothers, Arthur Cockerham, John Cockerham, Dale Cockerham; sisters, Patricia A. Jacobs, Mary Etta Waggoner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to Hospice of Schneck Medical Center, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.

