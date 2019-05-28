GREENVILLE - Kenneth G. "Kenny" Miller, 86, of Greenville passed away at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville. Kenny was born February 6, 1933, in Darke County Ohio and the son of the late Roy Sy and Mary M. (Hamilton) Miller.

He had been employed with Sun Construction formerly of Greenville from 1971 until 1980. Also a veteran serving in the Korean War from November 3, 1952 until November 2, 1955 with the U.S. Army.

Kenny was a member of the Greenville American Legion and V.F.W. Also he was an avid sports fan and some of his favorites were Ohio State University football, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. He enjoyed Antique Car shows and had his own auto body shop restoring old cars. He also had worked for John Leis at his fertilizer plant in Ansonia and was a practicing Christian.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia (Davidson) Miller in 1992; son Terry Miller in 2012 and a brother James Miller.

Kenny is survived by his wife Kathleen (Longenecker) "Miller" Miller of Greenville. They were married April 29, 1999. Also children Kimberly (Darrell) Grosch of Greenville, Tim R. (Dilana) Miller of Ansonia, Joe (Tami Presler) Miller of Middletown; step children Sam J. (Glenda) Miller of Arcanum, Susan Blosser of New Lebanon, Joe D. (Debbie) Miller Sr. of Coletown and Julia (Ted) Day of West Carrollton; 20 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, brothers Thomas E. (Ruby) Miller of New Madison and Jackie L. Miller of Pennsylvania as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday May 28, 2019 in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Candy Null officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home. The Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard will conduct Military Service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the State off the Heart Hospice Care of Darke County or Heartland Hospice.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com