GREENVILLE — Kenneth Gale Berger, "Ken", age 79, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence after a battle with congestive heart failure.

He was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Howard E. and Mary Ann (Price) Berger. Ken retired from the Mead Corporation. He loved sports and coached both baseball and football for Saint Anthony's CYO program.

Throughout his life, Ken was a passionate fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved animals, especially his long-time canine companion, Kiser. Ken could often be found at the Darke County Fairgrounds training Standardbreds. As a grandfather, Ken enjoyed the tales of his grandson's sporting accomplishments.

Ken is survived by his life partner, and best friend, of 20 years, Brenda Beeman; sons, Charlie (Shelly Hoskins) of Centerville, John of Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren Patrick Berger, Thomas Berger, and Courtney Miller; former wife Barb Snyder; Brenda's daughter, September (Justin) Grubb; three great-grandchildren; three nephews and many close friends.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his cherished sister, Deanna Pickard.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Darke County Animal Shelter: 5066 County Home Road, Greenville, OH 45303.