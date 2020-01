NEW MADISON — Kenneth "Ken" J. Abernathy, 87, of New Madison, Ohio passed away late Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

A celebration of Ken's life, with Full Military Honors provided by Greenville Honor Guard, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Guests may visit with Ken's family on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at at the funeral home.