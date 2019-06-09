UNION CITY, Ind. — Kenneth L. Scholl, 83, passed away Friday June 7, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Kenneth was born August 4, 1935 in Union City, Ind. to the late Robert Lavern and Minnie Pauline Prescott Scholl.

He was a lifelong farmer in Darke County, Ohio, worked for 16 yrs at Overmyer Mould in Winchester, Ind., also worked for 3W Construction. He was a member of the E.U.M. Church in Union City, Ohio where he had served as trustee.

He is survived by his wife of 61 Yrs., Marilyn Kester Scholl; daughter, Teresa (Donald) Welch of U.C., Ohio; granddaughter, Kylee Welch; two sisters, Sue Kessler of Greenville and Karen (Jim) Gilbert of U.C., Ind.; brother, Ralph Scholl of U.C., Ohio; nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Jeff A. Scholl and Kent L. Scholl and grandson, Amos Welch.

Services will be held Monday June 10 at 2 p.m. at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Ind. with calling from 1 p.m. until time of service Monday also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union City Cemetery with the Rev. Mick Whistler officiating.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Darke County or GIVE Medical Ministry with envelopes at the funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com