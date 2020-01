GREENVILLE — Kenneth M. Stull, 87, of Greenville, Ohio and formerly of Goshen, Indiana passed away at 3:35 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m.Sunday, January 19, at Shiloh New Conference Meeting House, 8340 Delisle Fourman Rd. Arcanum. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville.