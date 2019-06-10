ROSSBURG — Kenneth (Kenny) Ray Delk, 76, of Rossburg, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by family

Kenny was born April 28, 1943 in Greenville to Forest and Ruby Delk.

He served in the National Guard for 6 years, active for 6 months, stationed in Fort Knox, Ky. Kenny married Marcia Kay Williams on October 23, 1963. Kenny retired after 45 years of work from Fram.

He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest and Ruby (Kreider) Delk, brothers: Carroll Delk, James Delk, Doyle Delk, and Lenvall Delk.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 53 years Marcia K. Delk of Rossburg, his son Dennis Delk and his wife Tina Delk of Arcanum OH, his two daughters Linda Delk of Greenville OH and Debra Hartley of Columbus OH. Ten grandchildren, Amy Henning and Michael Whittaker, Kristen DeVone and husband Seth DeVone, Johnathon Henning, Geannette Henning, Nathan Henning, Sarah Henning and Owen McGuire; Marissa Wilson, Rachael Wilson; David Delk. Three great grandchildren; Emma Whitaker, Jesse and Ely DeVone; brother & sister in law: Robert and Nora Delk; sisters and brothers in law: Vera and William Beisner, Janice and Lowell Shields, Marilyn Myers, and Doris Osborne; sisters in law: Lois Delk, and Jane Delk.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday June 13, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with the Rev. Lowell Miller and the Rev. Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday June 12, at the funeral home. Veteran's graveside services will be conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com