COVINGTON — Kenneth "Woody" Sampson Wood, age 86 of Covington, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Story Point, Troy.

Ken was born in Middlesboro, KY on October 23, 1932 to the (late) Raliegh Sampson & Dallie (Williford) Sampson who died when he was six weeks old and then was adopted by the Wood family; a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Army National Guard and the Korean War in the 916th Medical Co.; retired from GM as a Gauge Repairman with 38 years of service; a member of the Bradford First Baptist Church where he was ordained as a deacon in 1979; a member and Past Master of Bradford/Gettysburg F & AM; a member of the Antioch Shrine; he could fix anything; enjoyed riding motorcycles; loved his "mini" farm and driving the tractor; enjoyed watching football and baseball and in earlier years played and had a killer knuckle ball; worked crossword puzzles every day; and studied his Bible.

Preceded in death by his parents; his adoptive parents, Robert Jewel & Amanda Francis (Martin) Wood; his loving wife of 65 years who he married December 24, 1953, Shirley Irene Wood, who passed away on April 17, 2019 – three days before him; and two siblings and their spouses, Sarah Margaret & Talton Pearcy, James & Grace Wood.

Ken is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry & Carol Wood of Bradford, Michael & Nancy Wood of Bradford; daughter and son-in-law, Janeen & Ron Selanders of Covington; six grandchildren, Jennifer & Donnie Hochadel, Michael Jr. & Christina Wood, Darren & Laura Wood, Adam & Becky Wood, Devan & Jamie Selanders, Brooke & Brock Smith; nine great-grandchildren, Megan Wood, Natalie Wood, Robert Wood, Jacob Wood, Claire Wood, Clayton Wood, Kallea Shoffner, Brody Smith, Briella Smith; special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 5-8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.