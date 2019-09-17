AVON PARK, Fla. — Kenneth Stephen "Steve" Trissell, 72 of Avon Park, Florida and formerly of Greenville, passed away Monday July 8, 2019 in the Hospice Unit of Avon Park.

Steve was born June 11, 1947, in Greenville, Ohio and the son of Grace McMaken of Arcanum and the late Dale (Martha) Trissell.

Steve was retired from Sinclair College of Dayton where he had been employed as a Professor. He was also a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and his favorite hobby was playing golf.

In addition to his father and stepmother, he was preceded in death by a sister Lindsay Dale Brown, half-brothers Mark and Jack Cheadle.

Survivors including his mother Grace would be his wife Georgia Trissell of Avon Park, Florida. They were married March 2007. Also children Stephen Trissell Jr. of East New Market, Maryland and Liberty Eberly of Tipp City; 5 grandchildren; half-sister Jan Chaney of Arcanum and half-brother Jeffrey (Peggy) Cheadle of Moorpark, CA., niece Amanda Nelson, nephew Brian Godown as well as other numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday September 20, 2019 in the Greenville Cemetery with Pastor Doug Baker officiating. There will be Military Graveside services conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Hospice Unit of Avon Park, Florida.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

