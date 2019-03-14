GREENVILLE — Kent C. Norgren, age 77, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away March 12, 201 at Rest Haven Nursing Home. He was born May 11, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, to the late John and Evelyn (Hansen) Norgren. Kent graduated from high school in Denver in 1959. On October 17, 1981, he married Vicki Keeler at Saint John Lutheran Church in Greenville and they enjoyed 37 years together.

Kent was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, camping and playing cards, especially euchre.

Surviving are his wife, Vicki Norgren, of Greenville, six children: Michael Norgren of Commerce City, Colorado; Julie (Steve) Wintrow of Troy, Ohio; Tracey Elliot of Kettering, Ohio; John (Olivia Miller) Norgren of Pinckney, Michigan; Michelle Griffith of Ingalls, Indiana; and Jaime (Jason) Yelton of Centerville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Kent is also survived by two sisters: Karen Christensen and Diane (Richard) Pusch, both of Weldona, Colorado.

Kent was predeceased in death by his parents and a grandchild, Jacob Wintrow.

The family will receive friends at EUM Church, 111 Devor St., Greenville, on Friday, March 15, at 4 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. with Pastor Don Smith officiating.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Kent's honor to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123. Donation envelopes will also be available at the church. For additional information and to view Kent's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com