1/
Kerry A. Ungericht
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Kerry A. Ungericht, 75, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at this home Mon., Oct. 19, 2020. A celebration of Kerry's life will take place Fri., Oct. 23, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Visitation on Thurs., Oct. 22, 2020, at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Fri., 10 a.m.to the time of service. A Masonic Memorial Service will take place Thurs., 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences expressed at www.tributefuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved