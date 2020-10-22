GREENVILLE — Kerry A. Ungericht, 75, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at this home Mon., Oct. 19, 2020. A celebration of Kerry's life will take place Fri., Oct. 23, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Visitation on Thurs., Oct. 22, 2020, at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Fri., 10 a.m.to the time of service. A Masonic Memorial Service will take place Thurs., 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences expressed at www.tributefuneralhomes.com.