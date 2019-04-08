ARCANUM – Kerry Joseph Fenton, age 71, formerly of Arcanum, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Fenton, Edith Fenton, and sister, Martha Noggle.

Joe faithfully served our country in the United States Army and is a Vietnam Veteran. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. His family and friends will deeply miss him.

Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Fenton; children, Angela (Wayne) Riehle, Robert (Kim) Fenton, Bradley (Masami) Fenton; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren (with more on the way); siblings, Garry Fenton, Marg Perrin, Dannie Fenton, Marsha Skaggs, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Garden. A visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.